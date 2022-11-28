Jessie James Decker is clapping back at a "bonkers" accusation. After the 34-year-old singer posted pics of her swimsuit-clad kids on a family vacation, Decker denied a commenters' claim that she Photoshopped abs on the tots.

Decker and her husband of nearly a decade, Eric Decker, share Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4. The singer initially denied the accusations in the comments section, and later made a separate post to further clap back at the claims.

"When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did," Decker wrote. "But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can't help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."

"We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is 'weird'?" she questioned. "I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out."

She urged her followers to "not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children."

"If we wanna do 'better' then do better," she concluded. "I'm proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we'll see y'all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert."

Decker's husband praised the post in the comments, writing, "U get mama bear."

Jamie Lynn Spears, JWoww, Victoria Fuller, Alan Bersten and Candace Cameron Bure were among the celebs to express their support in the comments.

The family trip came after Decker competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. In October, ET spoke up with the singer, who shared how hard she was working to balance everything while competing for the mirrorball trophy.

"It's really hard! I'm not a dancer and I think I underestimated how hard this was going to be," she told ET. "But I am proud of myself for challenging myself and every week getting out there and doing my best."

