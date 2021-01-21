Dr. Jill Biden sent a message of unity just hours after becoming the first lady. Though the traditional inauguration ball did not happen this year due to COVID-19, Dr. Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, still dressed to the nines on the evening of his swearing in for the televised special, Celebrating America.

The first lady opted for an ivory double-breasted cashmere coat, a coordinating silk wool dress, and matching leather gloves by designer Gabriela Hearst for the evening event. The dress itself sent a message to the country, as it featured embroidery reflecting the federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States of America.

During the special, the first lady was seen in the coat while watching one performance in the White House with her family. The Bidens also posed together at the Lincoln Memorial, where the newly-appointed president spoke as part of the special.

Before donning her ivory look, Dr. Biden wore an ocean blue outfit by Markarian, which was founded by Alexandra O'Neill, for the inauguration itself.

The A-line overcoat featured dark blue velvet collar and cuffs, while the matching tapered dress included a chiffon bodice, scalloped skirt hem and hand-embellished Swarovski crystal neckline. Dr. Biden accessorized the look with a matching face mask, gloves and Jimmy Choo pointed-toe pumps.

"The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability," the brand said in a press release. "The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City’s Garment Center and hand finished by O'Neill in her West Village studio. Alexandra is incredibly humbled to be a small part of such a historic moment."

