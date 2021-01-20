Joe Biden is excited to have his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, as America's new first lady! Ahead of his Inauguration Day ceremony, the now-46th president of the United States took a moment to honor Jill for standing with him by sharing a short clip of her doing just that.

"I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead," he captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Jill was with her husband on Wednesday at the Capitol, where she looked stunning in an ice blue coat and matching dress from the New York-based brand Markarian, founded by designer Alexandra O'Neill.

After Joe was sworn in as president of the United States, he gave a passionate, moving speech that called for unity and acknowledged America's struggles and the necessary work needed to move forward.

While Joe shared the love with his wife and family, he received a special shout-out from his friend and former president, Barack Obama, for whom he served as vice president for two terms.

"Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time," Obama captioned a photo with Joe.

