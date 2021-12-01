Jill Duggar Dyes Her Hair for the 'First Time Ever'
Jill Duggar is going into the new year with a new look! The 30-year-old mother of two shared on Tuesday that she dyed her hair "for the first time ever."
"💇🏼♀️So…I did a thing today thanks to @michellegamboahair 😍🤗," Jill wrote on Instagram, adding on her Dillard family blog that this was her first time changing her hair color.
Hair stylist Michelle Gamboa also posted photos of Jill going from brunette to dirty blonde, including a video of her shocked reaction to seeing her lighter locks.
"Oh my word! You nailed it. Nailed it!" Jill exclaimed in the clip.
Jill's younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, commented on the new look, writing, "You did it!!! Your hair is beautiful, Jill!😍 love this new look."
Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, decided to depart her family's TLC show, Counting On, in 2017, and have distanced themselves from the Duggar family in the years since.
"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," she told People in 2020, adding that the decision "didn't go over very well with anyone," but "by that point we'd had enough."
In March 2021, she shared of her parents' house in a YouTube Q&A, "We haven't actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years other than to grab some mail."
