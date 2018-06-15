Jillian Michaels Reveals She Split With Fiancee Heidi Rhoades

Jillian Michaels and longtime partner Heidi Rhoades have called it quits.

The TV personality took to Instagram on Friday to announce that they have been separated "for a while now."

"You've all been with me through it all so I'm sharing some news with you ... Heidi and I have been split for a while now," Michaels wrote."We've found we're better friends and parents living apart than staying together."

The former Biggest Loser trainer, 44, continued by saying that the former couple's two kids — 8-year-old daughter Lukensia and 6-year-old son Phoenix — are their priority.

"Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains," she wrote. "Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!"

Michaels and Rhoades had been together since 2009. Michaels popped the question to Rhoades back in 2016 on the season finale of her show, Just Jillian.

"While I remain the ultimate cranky curmudgeon, I'm not a fool. I know how lucky I am," Michaels exclusively told ET at the time.

"I know I'm an a**hole a lot of the time, but if you will continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me," Michaels asked during their proposal. "Really?!" Rhoades replied, shocked, before saying yes.

"Heidi is the perfect person for me," Michaels said following the proposal. "The only place where there's, like, a solace …a safe haven is with my family."

