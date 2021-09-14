Jim Carrey, Steve Martin and More Pay Tribute to Late 'SNL' Star Norm Macdonald
Rest in peace, Norm Macdonald. The Saturday Night Live alum died on Tuesday, his manager confirmed to ET.
Macdonald's death came after a nine-year private battle with cancer, his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, confirmed to Deadline. According to the outlet, Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's longtime producing partner and friend, was with the comedian when he died.
"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra said. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."
Macdonald was beloved in the comedy world, and stars like Jim Carrey, Patton Oswalt, Steve Martin and more took to social media to honor him after his death.
"My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle," Carrey tweeted. "He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."
"NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious," Oswalt wrote.
Martin replied, "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind."
See more reactions below.
