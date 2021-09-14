Rest in peace, Norm Macdonald. The Saturday Night Live alum died on Tuesday, his manager confirmed to ET.

Macdonald's death came after a nine-year private battle with cancer, his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, confirmed to Deadline. According to the outlet, Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's longtime producing partner and friend, was with the comedian when he died.

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra said. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald was beloved in the comedy world, and stars like Jim Carrey, Patton Oswalt, Steve Martin and more took to social media to honor him after his death.

"My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle," Carrey tweeted. "He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."

"NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious," Oswalt wrote.

Martin replied, "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind."

See more reactions below.

So sad about Norm McDonald.

He was SO f’ing funny. One of the all time greats. — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) September 14, 2021

Love you Norm ❤️ — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) September 14, 2021

No one was better or funnier than Norm.

Rest In Peace Sir — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) September 14, 2021

Norm, I didn’t just like you.

I loved you.

You didn’t just make me laugh.

You made me cry with laughter.

I’m still crying today.

But when I think of you,

my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us.

Rest pic.twitter.com/0cRWLhh5ec — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 14, 2021

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021

Norm didn't just make us laugh, he made us laugh hard. Rest well, you crazy bastard. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.💔 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 14, 2021

Very saddened and shocked to hear of this

Lovely funny funny funny man

RIP https://t.co/MwiM0aQxTp — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

