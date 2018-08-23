We're still not over the fact that the The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end!

CBS announced on Wednesday that the popular series will end after the upcoming 12th season -- and Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) may be the reason, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Parsons was "ready to walk away" from the sitcom, the outlet reports, after making a reported salary near $1 million per episode. And because the show would be nothing without its lead character, EW reports that the network decided to pull the plug on the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

ET has reached out to CBS, Warner Bros. and Parsons' rep regarding the report that the show is ending because he wanted it to. Parsons' rep had no comment.

As previously reported, the final episode of The Big Bang Theory will air in May 2019, the network announced Wednesday, along with a joint statement from Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons," the statement read. "We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The Big Bang Theory will kick off its final season on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear everything we know about the final season so far.

