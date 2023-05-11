ET has confirmed that embattled country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his music label and he's been yanked from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup. The moves come just hours after Allen was accused of rape, sexual abuse and harassment in a lawsuit filed by a woman Thursday in Tennessee federal court.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for BBR Music Group confirmed severing ties with Allen. "In light of today's allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately," the statement read.

ET also confirmed Allen will not be part of the CMA Fest lineup when it kicks off in Allen's hometown of Nashville in June.

On Thursday, Variety published a lengthy report detailing the woman's lawsuit in which she claimed the country singer raped her and repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over the course of 18 months as his day-to-day manager.

The woman, identified as "Jane Doe," claimed she was raped following Allen's appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol in March 2021. She alleged that, following a business dinner after that taping, she woke up naked in her hotel room in severe pain and bleeding vaginally. She said she didn't remember the encounter, only that she woke up next to Allen in bed next to her and that Allen allegedly told her to take a Plan B pill. Doe claims she lost her virginity that night.

"Allen sexually assaulted Plaintiff, while she was incapacitated and incapable of giving consent," the lawsuit states, via Variety. "She lost consciousness and awoke naked in her hotel room several hours later, with Jimmie Allen insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible."

Some of her other damming claims include that Allen videotaped multiple sexual encounters "to blackmail her to stay silent" and that he repeatedly called and texted her while Allen was on his honeymoon in the Maldives. And, ahead of his Rose Parade performance for New Year's 2022, Doe claimed she visited Allen's home in Tennessee to deliver COVID tests then and allegedly forced her into having sex at his home while his infant daughter was in the next room.

Allen finds himself embroiled in controversy just weeks after he and his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, filed for divorce. He announced their separation just last month.

In court documents, obtained by ET, both Allen and Gale filed for divorce on April 28, which they also listed as their date of separation. They both also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

While Allen is asking for joint custody of their two daughters -- Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1 -- Gale, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, is asking that the children live primarily with her. Allen is also a dad to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.

