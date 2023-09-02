Jimmy Buffett's death has sent a ripple effect across the music industry and beyond, following news that the beach bum soft rock singer died on Sept. 1. He was 76.

According to a statement posted on the singer's social media pages late Friday, Buffett died peacefully on Sept. 1 "surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs." The statement did not say where Buffett died or give a cause of death, but TMZ reported, citing sources, that the singer died from skin cancer.

Following the tragic news of his death, music stars in all genres and public figures alike shared their reaction. President Joe Biden hailed Buffett as a "poet of paradise" in a touching tribute posted Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

"A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another," the president's verified account tweeted. "We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage -- full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together. Jill and I send our love to his wife of 46 years, Jane; to their children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron; to their grandchildren; and to the millions of fans who will continue to love him even as his ship now sails for new shores."

Former President Bill Clinton also paid homage to the late "Margaritaville" singer.

Blake Shelton raised a glass and remembered Buffett as "an incredible talent and man."

"Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett's passing. What an incredible talent and man," Shelton tweeted. "His songs will live on forever. I’ll bet most of y’all don’t know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer."

LL Cool J tweeted, "Rest in power @jimmybuffett I'm glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human."

Country star Toby Keith shared a couple of photos of their time together and called Buffett a "tremendous influence."

For more celebrity reactions to Buffett's death, keep scrolling.

