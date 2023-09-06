Jimmy Buffett's daughter is honoring her father.

Sarah Buffett, who goes by the name Delaney, took to Instagram to pen a sweet tribute to the "Margaritaville" singer, who died at the age of 76 on Sept. 1 from Merkel cell carcinoma -- a skin cancer.

"I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was a man who spirit could not be broken," the 31-year-old began her post. "Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I'd like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it's not what he meant. Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be."

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Delaney continued, "My dad was the joy he sang about. He was the hardest working person I've ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me. He was generous with his friends and strangers alike. He had a deep admiration for the people he worked with, and he never took himself too seriously, which is probably what I loved most about him. When I showed him the South Park episodes that parody him, he loved chuckling along. I remember teasing him about their Margaritaville blender jokes, and without missing a beat, he zinged me with "You live off those f**king blenders!" He got me there."

Delaney went on to share just how important music was to her father, adding that the stage was where he loved to be the most.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

"Over the past few days, people have thanked me for sharing my dad with them, but I know he would have wanted me to thank his fans for sharing their lives with him," she wrote about the musician. "We are his family but the stage was his home, and you, his band, and everyone on the road gave him the strength to keep going back. I'll pass something along my mom said to me, 'Whenever you feel sad or lost, look for the messages in the music. There are plenty.'"

Delaney also shared how much gratitude the singer had for the doctors and nurses who took care of him amid his heath struggles, which Delaney wrote gave them more time together.

"So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful," she wrote.

In addition to the medical professionals, Buffett's daughter thanked family and friends who brought her smiles through laughter. Quoting the lyrics to her father's song, "Changes in Latitudes, Changes Attitudes,": 'If we couldn't laugh, we would all go insane.'"

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Delany ended her message by thanking the internet for their tributes and stories, but had one final note of thanks for her father.

"And finally, to my dad, thank you," she wrote. "You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course)."

Buffett death was shared via social media. On Sunday, a note on the "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere' singer's website revealed that he died after a years-long battle with skin caner.

"The beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island on Friday September 1, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years. He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July," the obituary read.

Buffett is survived by Delaney, and his other children, Savannah, 44, and Cameron, 29, as well as his wife of 46 years, Jane.

