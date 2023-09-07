Jimmy Fallon is apologizing to his staff. ET has learned that the Tonight Show host issued his apology during a staff meeting, held via Zoom, Thursday evening, following the publication of a Rolling Stone exposé in which two current staffers and 14 former staffers accused the show of fostering a hostile and toxic work environment.

Referring to the Rolling Stone article, Fallon told the staff, "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad... Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends... I feel so bad I can't even tell you."

Fallon also told his employees, "I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody. It should be funny, it should be the best show, [with] the best people."

The staff voiced their support for Fallon toward the end of the meeting, telling the host, "We love you Jimmy, we got you."

The new Rolling Stone exposé included allegations made by two current and 14 former staffers at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, who opened up about Fallon's alleged "erratic" behavior and the reported "toxic workplace" at the late-night show.

The article reports that the staffers interviewed claim that it's common knowledge at the Tonight Show workplace that Fallon has "good Jimmy days" and "bad Jimmy days," with bad days exposing the host's volatile temper. Staffers allege to have witnessed the former Saturday Night Live star "snap at crew members, express irritation over the smallest of things, and berate and belittle staffers out of frustration," sometimes in front of other colleagues or crew members.

"It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone's day is f**ked," one former employee claims in the piece. "People wouldn't joke around in the office, and they wouldn't stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy's in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off."

Staffers, who spoke to Rolling Stone anonymously for fear of retaliation -- which they claim has also been a problem at the show -- allege that Fallon's "outbursts" seriously affected their mental health, leading to nightmares, hair and weight loss, and suicidal ideation.

A spokesperson for NBC also gave a statement in response to the Rolling Stone piece, but did not mention Fallon by name.

"We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority," the spokesperson said. "As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."

