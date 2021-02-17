Jimmy Fallon is celebrating 7 years of The Tonight Show.

The 46-year-old late-night talk show host commemorated the milestone moment on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a snap of him and his two daughters, Winnie, 7, and Frances, 6, whom he shares with wife, Nancy Juvonen.

In the shot, the trio are crawling on the floor of their home, where Fallon now hosts the show, surrounded by tons of colorful, celebratory balloons.

"A lot can happen in 7 years. Thank you for having me in your living rooms and phones. Celebrating the anniversary of @Fallontonight with my favorite co-hosts! 🎉" Fallon wrote.

Fallon's daughters have been an integral part of the series especially since he moved production home due to the coronavirus pandemic. They've even interrupted the show a time or two.

Fallon interviewed Ethan Hawke via video chat back in May about his upcoming mini-series, The Good Lord Bird.

Though the 49-year-old actor did get to promote the project a bit, things went off the rails when Jimmy's daughters began laughing off-camera.

"Are your kids interrupting our interview?" Ethan jokingly chastised once he heard the giggles. "I got my kids in the other room, man. I take my job seriously, Jimmy!"

It wasn't long before the Fallon girls made their appearance on camera, climbing up their dad's lap and onto the table to block his face from view.

"Hi! How are you? You gotta meet my daughter," Ethan told the girls as they continued to smile and laugh.

Jimmy put an end to the madness then, picking his daughters up and placing them off camera as he said, "I love you. Have fun at school. Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye. Take care. Goodbye."

The late-night host has been known to share many personal moments on the show, and honestly, we think it's only made us love him more.

Here's to many more years of laughs, family interruptions and viral videos.

In 2014, Fallon took over hosting duties of The Tonight Show from Jay Leno, moving the longtime late-night show from Los Angeles, to its original home of New York.

