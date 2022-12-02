Jimmy Fallon on Reuniting With 'SNL' Stars for 'That's My Jam' Holiday Special (Exclusive)
The musical fun is back! Jimmy Fallon returns to his game show high jinks on Monday, launching season 2 of That's My Jam with a special holiday episode.
That's My Jam is an extension of the musical and comedy games that audiences love most from the Tonight Show, featured via hour-long episodes with two competing celebrity teams and Fallon as host. Season 2's special holiday episode will headline Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer up against fellow SNL alums Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor.
"It is silly," Fallon told ET of the upcoming holiday fun. "It's a reunion, it's very funny."
The episode will debut several of the season's new games, including a holiday rendition of "Turn the Beat Around," the show's musical charades in which competitors must dance their clues, and "More Than a Feeling," the That's My Jam version of Tonight Show's "Can You Feel It." The SNL crew will also take on returning games "Undercover Covers," "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," and "The Doombox."
The SNL reunion also promises to unveil impressive musical talent from the comedic bunch. "Fred was actually in Blue Man Group at one point," Fallon said. "He played drums for Blue Man Group. He's a very good musician. Dratch can sing, Ana has a holiday album out now. It's all so fun to see everyone and all the hidden talents and you're like, wait, can you do that?"
Fallon himself is no stranger to taking the karaoke stage. His go-to song? "I mean, 'Ring of Fire' is always one," he said. "Everyone can do that one. It's a real deep voice."
That's My Jam broke records with its first season, racking up viral views online which include the impressive impromptu showdown between Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande last November. To date, season 1 was NBC's best-ever digital launch for a non-scripted program.
The That's My Jam holiday episode airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
