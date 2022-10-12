Shopping

Jimmy Fallon Partners With Jennifer Lopez on Her First Children's Book And It's Already A Best Seller

On October 11, late-night host Jimmy Fallon and pop star icon Jennifer Lopez announced the release of their new children's book Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure. The unexpected duo partnered together to create a fun and engaging book that teaches young children a basic Spanish vocabulary through a funny and charming story. 

Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure
Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure
Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure

Teach your children Spanish basics with this delightful children's storybook from Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez. 

$17

This isn't the first literary journey for Emmy and Grammy winner Jimmy Fallon. In addition to Con Pollo, he is the author of five #1 New York Times-bestselling children's books including Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA, Everything Is Mama, This Is Baby, and 5 Morer Sleeps 'Til Christmas. Lopez herself is also no stranger to the New York Times Best Seller list either. Her 2014 autobiography True Love also made the ranks when published. And it looks like they've both done it again—Con Pollo is already an Amazon best-seller one day after its release. 

J.Lo shared the exciting news on Instagram, saying " I’m so proud of this fun little bilingual playtime adventure and I can’t wait for you to meet Pollo. Everything is always better #ConPollo, especially when starting kids off early to learn Spanish in a fun way!" Lopez and Fallon are long-time friends with Jennifer appearing on The Tonight Show several times throughout her career. Fallon shared, "We always have so much fun when we get together and hopefully it comes through in this fun picture book." 

Featuring delightful illustrations by Latinx artist Andrea Campos, kids ages two to five will love turning the pages of this adventure book. Shop the instant classic from J Lo and Jimmy Fallon above and then keep scrolling to check out more of Fallon's adorable children's books to gift this holiday season. 

Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA
Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA
Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA

Fallon dreamed about his daughter's first words being "Dada!" He explains the process for making this happen in this silly children's book that encourages children to name and label various animals and objects. 

$12
Everything Is Mama
Everything Is Mama
Everything Is Mama

After successfully getting his daughter to say "Dada!", to Fallon's dismay she soon began calling everything "Mama!" as highlighted in his second children's book. 

$12
Nana Loves You More
Nana Loves You More
Nana Loves You More

Emmy and Grammy winner Jimmy Fallon will tell you just how deep a Nana’s love runs. Nana Loves You More is a sweetheart of a story for grandmas everywhere.

$11
This is Baby
This is Baby
This is Baby

Teach your little one names of different body parts in this fun book that encourages learning. 

$7
5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas
5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas
5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas

Celebrate the excitement of the holidays in this festive book by counting down the number of nights before Christmas.

$16

