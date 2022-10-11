Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Holiday Gifts for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Amazon Gifts for Kids
After eagerly waiting and shopping early Black Friday sales from Target Day Deals to Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale, Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally underway. With the holiday season around the corner, this Prime Day-like sale comes at the perfect time to start on your gift list before the big shopping rush. Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Marvel, and Disney are discounted to unbelievably low prices. 

Amazon currently has amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. If you want to provide the gift of knowledge, they have endless toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. For your budding artists, there are pottery wheels and fashion design kits that are sure to make children smile. Even ultra popular toys like Squishmallows, LOL Surprise Dolls, and more from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are on sale during October Prime Day. 

Shop Prime Day Gift Deals

So many prices have been slashed during this legendary sale, that it can be a lot to sift through. We've done the work for you, finding the best gift deals for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents you'll want to put in your cart during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 3 to 5-Year-Olds

For the really little ones on your list, these are the best Prime Day gift deals you can currently shop. 

LOL Surprise OMG Diva Family
LOL Surprise OMG Diva Family
Amazon
LOL Surprise OMG Diva Family

Children love these LOL Surprise dolls, so why go with one when you can get them the whole family? This set includes a fashion doll and four smaller collectable dolls. 

$65
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set
Amazon
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set

Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals. 

$38$20
Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven
Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven
Amazon
Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven

For all future bakers, this functional pretend oven will be a delight. Kids can choose from five baked goods to put into the oven to bake under a real light. 

$30$24
Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer
Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer
Amazon
Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer

Any child with this inflatable bouncer will be the most popular kid on the block. The fun bouncing space and attachable slide will provide hours of entertainment. 

$250$150
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets
Amazon
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets

Perfect for the budding artist, this play set allows children to create fun designs on adorable pets that can be easily washed off for a blank canvas.

$28$26
Huffy Disney Princess Kid Bike
Huffy Disney Princess Kid Bike
Amazon
Huffy Disney Princess Kid Bike

Every child could use a bike, and for those that love Disney princesses, this is the bike for them. The small frame and training wheels make this the perfect beginner bike. 

$220$176
Huffy Kids Preschool Scooter
Huffy Kids Preschool Scooter
Amazon
Huffy Kids Preschool Scooter

Featuring Spiderman, this children's scooter is great for kids on the go. It's adjustable to work as a two-wheel or three-wheel scooter depending on your child's preferences. 

$55$44

Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 6 to 8-Year-Olds

They're getting a bit older with more mature tastes, here are the best gifts for 6 to 8-year-olds on sale at Amazon now. 

Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit
Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit
Amazon
Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit

Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations. 

$55$25
Hot Wheels Track Set
Hot Wheels Track Set
Amazon
Hot Wheels Track Set

Provide hours of entertainment with this loop course from Hot Wheels. It even comes with a Hot Wheel car for kids that have yet to build up their collection.

$36$32
Faber-Castell Pottery Studio
Faber-Castell Pottery Studio
Amazon
Faber-Castell Pottery Studio

Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but they're also able to customize their creations further by painting them with their favorite colors and patterns. 

$65$52
LEGO Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship
LEGO Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship
Amazon
LEGO Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear XL-15 Spaceship

Go to infinity and beyond with this LEGO model of Buzz LightYear's spaceship. It also comes with miniatures of Lightyear's most popular characters including Buzz and a robot cat. 

$50$40
Squishmallows 14-Inch Purple Octopus with Multi-Colored Tentacles
Squishmallows 14-Inch Purple Octopus with Multi-Colored Tentacles
Amazon
Squishmallows 14-Inch Purple Octopus with Multi-Colored Tentacles

Squishmallows are super cuddly and soft making them the rage among kids, but they're also a collector's item. You can match their personalities with the gift recipient, this purple octopus loves making art.

$20$14
Barbie Cook ‘n Grill Restaurant Playset
Barbie Cook ‘n Grill Restaurant Playset
Amazon
Barbie Cook ‘n Grill Restaurant Playset

Barbie's now a restaurant owner when you buy this Cook n' Grill Playset. It comes with a Barbie, 30 Barbie-sized restaurant pieces, and 6 different play areas including a pizza oven, grill, and dining booths.

$63$44

Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 9 to 11-Year-Olds

Preteens can be tricky to shop for, but not anymore. From Star Wars LEGO sets to NERF blasters, check out the top gift deals for this age range during the Prime Early Access Sale. 

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon

With over 1,300 pieces, this LEGO Millennium Falcon will provide hours of entertainment. Along with the necessary pieces to create the ship, it also comes with the Star Wars characters you love like Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO.

$170$159
LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls
LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls
Amazon
LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls

LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps, and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine, and fun accessories. 

$15$13
Marvel Titan Hero Series Action Figure Multipack
Marvel Titan Hero Series Action Figure Multipack
Amazon
Marvel Titan Hero Series Action Figure Multipack

Even for kids who have out grown playing with figurines, this collectable set of Marvel heroes would fit perfectly on the shelf of any fans home. It includes the top heroes like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Spiderman.

$58$40
Creativity for Kids Designed by You Fashion Studio
Creativity for Kids Designed by You Fashion Studio
Amazon
Creativity for Kids Designed by You Fashion Studio

Future fashion designers can create one-of-a-kind outfits with this fashion design kit. They'll learn fashion design basics like pinning, draping, and sketching. 

$35$27
NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster
NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster
Amazon
NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster

Not only does this Nerf gun provide all the fun of the original, it's also customizable with four different blasting options. It comes with a 12-dart clip so users can easily shoot 12 darts in a row.

$34$28
Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones
Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones
Amazon
Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

Kids love to take pictures on smart phones and tablets, then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore. This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.

$144$89

