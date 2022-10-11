After eagerly waiting and shopping early Black Friday sales from Target Day Deals to Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale, Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally underway. With the holiday season around the corner, this Prime Day-like sale comes at the perfect time to start on your gift list before the big shopping rush. Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Marvel, and Disney are discounted to unbelievably low prices.

Amazon currently has amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. If you want to provide the gift of knowledge, they have endless toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. For your budding artists, there are pottery wheels and fashion design kits that are sure to make children smile. Even ultra popular toys like Squishmallows, LOL Surprise Dolls, and more from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are on sale during October Prime Day.

So many prices have been slashed during this legendary sale, that it can be a lot to sift through. We've done the work for you, finding the best gift deals for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents you'll want to put in your cart during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 3 to 5-Year-Olds

For the really little ones on your list, these are the best Prime Day gift deals you can currently shop.

Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 6 to 8-Year-Olds

They're getting a bit older with more mature tastes, here are the best gifts for 6 to 8-year-olds on sale at Amazon now.

Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit Amazon Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations. $55 $25 Buy Now

Hot Wheels Track Set Amazon Hot Wheels Track Set Provide hours of entertainment with this loop course from Hot Wheels. It even comes with a Hot Wheel car for kids that have yet to build up their collection. $36 $32 Buy Now

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Amazon Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but they're also able to customize their creations further by painting them with their favorite colors and patterns. $65 $52 Buy Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 9 to 11-Year-Olds

Preteens can be tricky to shop for, but not anymore. From Star Wars LEGO sets to NERF blasters, check out the top gift deals for this age range during the Prime Early Access Sale.

NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster Amazon NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster Not only does this Nerf gun provide all the fun of the original, it's also customizable with four different blasting options. It comes with a 12-dart clip so users can easily shoot 12 darts in a row. $34 $28 Buy Now

