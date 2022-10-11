Amazon Prime Day Deals on Holiday Gifts for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More
After eagerly waiting and shopping early Black Friday sales from Target Day Deals to Walmart's Rollbacks and More Sale, Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is finally underway. With the holiday season around the corner, this Prime Day-like sale comes at the perfect time to start on your gift list before the big shopping rush. Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Marvel, and Disney are discounted to unbelievably low prices.
Amazon currently has amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. If you want to provide the gift of knowledge, they have endless toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. For your budding artists, there are pottery wheels and fashion design kits that are sure to make children smile. Even ultra popular toys like Squishmallows, LOL Surprise Dolls, and more from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are on sale during October Prime Day.
So many prices have been slashed during this legendary sale, that it can be a lot to sift through. We've done the work for you, finding the best gift deals for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents you'll want to put in your cart during the Prime Early Access Sale.
Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 3 to 5-Year-Olds
For the really little ones on your list, these are the best Prime Day gift deals you can currently shop.
Children love these LOL Surprise dolls, so why go with one when you can get them the whole family? This set includes a fashion doll and four smaller collectable dolls.
Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals.
For all future bakers, this functional pretend oven will be a delight. Kids can choose from five baked goods to put into the oven to bake under a real light.
Any child with this inflatable bouncer will be the most popular kid on the block. The fun bouncing space and attachable slide will provide hours of entertainment.
Perfect for the budding artist, this play set allows children to create fun designs on adorable pets that can be easily washed off for a blank canvas.
Every child could use a bike, and for those that love Disney princesses, this is the bike for them. The small frame and training wheels make this the perfect beginner bike.
Featuring Spiderman, this children's scooter is great for kids on the go. It's adjustable to work as a two-wheel or three-wheel scooter depending on your child's preferences.
Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 6 to 8-Year-Olds
They're getting a bit older with more mature tastes, here are the best gifts for 6 to 8-year-olds on sale at Amazon now.
Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations.
Provide hours of entertainment with this loop course from Hot Wheels. It even comes with a Hot Wheel car for kids that have yet to build up their collection.
Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but they're also able to customize their creations further by painting them with their favorite colors and patterns.
Go to infinity and beyond with this LEGO model of Buzz LightYear's spaceship. It also comes with miniatures of Lightyear's most popular characters including Buzz and a robot cat.
Squishmallows are super cuddly and soft making them the rage among kids, but they're also a collector's item. You can match their personalities with the gift recipient, this purple octopus loves making art.
Barbie's now a restaurant owner when you buy this Cook n' Grill Playset. It comes with a Barbie, 30 Barbie-sized restaurant pieces, and 6 different play areas including a pizza oven, grill, and dining booths.
Best Prime Day Deals on Gifts for 9 to 11-Year-Olds
Preteens can be tricky to shop for, but not anymore. From Star Wars LEGO sets to NERF blasters, check out the top gift deals for this age range during the Prime Early Access Sale.
With over 1,300 pieces, this LEGO Millennium Falcon will provide hours of entertainment. Along with the necessary pieces to create the ship, it also comes with the Star Wars characters you love like Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO.
LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps, and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine, and fun accessories.
Even for kids who have out grown playing with figurines, this collectable set of Marvel heroes would fit perfectly on the shelf of any fans home. It includes the top heroes like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Spiderman.
Future fashion designers can create one-of-a-kind outfits with this fashion design kit. They'll learn fashion design basics like pinning, draping, and sketching.
Not only does this Nerf gun provide all the fun of the original, it's also customizable with four different blasting options. It comes with a 12-dart clip so users can easily shoot 12 darts in a row.
Kids love to take pictures on smart phones and tablets, then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore. This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.
