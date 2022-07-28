Cara Delevingne and Jimmy Fallon are forever connected... by real estate.

The 29-year-old model-actress, who celebrates her 30th birthday next month, stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday and opened up about buying Fallon's former New York City apartment.

"I live in your house. I sleep in your bed, is that weird?" she joked.

Fallon was thrilled to hand over the keys to his beloved pad -- in a reported $10.8 million deal -- where he says he's lived since his 20s.

"When you sell an apartment, you're like, 'I hope someone cool buys it and someone creative buys it and someone loving buys it,' and you check all those boxes," the 47-year-old comedian gushed of Delevingne, who said she hadn't changed a thing about the property's aesthetic.

"It's one of the most incredible places I've ever lived in, obviously, but I just can't believe it. I feel so connected to you but I feel so grateful, man," she said. "I didn't want to change a thing about this house, honestly.

"This is what I would have designed if I had style, basically," she continued, crediting Fallon's wife, Nancy Juvonen, with the look of it. "The whole place is beautiful."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, because we worked so hard on it," Fallon gushed. "I love you, buddy. I'm so happy it's you."

Delevingne jokingly called herself "creepy" for keeping the home intact, adding, "I kept the bed sheets, everything."

The colorful and eclectic Gramercy Park East complex reportedly sold early last year.

Delevingne also opened up about joining pal Megan Thee Stallion as a glorified assistant at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, and about joining the cast of Selena Gomez's Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. See the full interview below.

In recent real estate news, Brad Pitt has caused a stir with his $40 million purchase of a historic home on the California coast. The cliffside bungalow was said to be commissioned by writer D.L. James in 1918.

For more on Pitt's recent purchase, check out the video below.

