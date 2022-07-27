Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast
Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home.
The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in the Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. Wall Street Journal reported the high profile sale.
The cliffside bungalow is said to be known as the D.L. James House, named for the American writer who commissioned its design in 1918. The house was designed by Charles Sumner Greene of the influential 20th-century architecture firm, Greene and Greene.
Pitt has long been passionate about architecture and in 2020 narrated the Frank Lloyd Wright documentary, Unity Temple, about the iconic building's restoration.
"I love that architecture is this huge art piece you can be inside," the actor said in a 2004 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "I believe it lifts your soul and affects your mindset."
It's no surprise that Pitt is moved by visual creativity. In the style world, Pitt caused a stir this month with a series of fashion forward ensembles on the European press tour for his upcoming film, Bullet Train. Relive his lewks in the video below.
