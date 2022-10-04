Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are the ultimate bride and groom team in the new trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding. The 53-year-old actress is playing bride Darcy who is excited to be tying the knot with her fiancé, Tom (Duhamel).

Darcy attempts to seduce her man in underwear and a crop top before their wedding festivities commence, but the couple is interrupted by Tom's hilarious mother, Carol (Jennifer Coolidge), who asks Darcy of her body, "I just want to ask, is that genetics or is it pilates?"

Things get interesting when Darcy's ex, Sean (Lenny Kravitz), shows up.

"Whoops, looks like he forgot to button his shirt all the way up," Tom uncomfortably jokes.

When it comes time for the couple to head down the aisle, the event is quickly hijacked by pirates as Darcy and Tom escape and attempt to save their wedding guests from a gruesome end.

Set to the soundtrack of Edwin McCain's romantic track, "I'll Be," the trailer then shows the pirates holding the guests hostage. The bride and groom embark on the epic task of trying to help their guests while also escaping the pirates who have tried to capture them.

They are handcuffed together with a live grenade, have a terrifying zip-lining experience through the jungle, and are shot at endless times.

But it seems that Darcy and Tom take charge of the situation, taking on hand-to-hand combat, charging into enemy fire with a knife wedding gift and even having Darcy popping out with an actual shotgun, which she unfortunately fires in the direction of her sister.

"She is a force of nature, that girl," Duhamel previously told ET of Lopez. "She's a lot of fun to work with."

"I had known her for years, but I had never had a chance to work with her," he continued. "I mean, she's super professional, she’s a lot of fun, she's funny, and we just clicked right off the bat."

Filming for the movie wrapped in April 2021, around the time that Lopez and Ben Affleck were stirring up rekindled romance rumors. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in July and had their own glamorous Georgia wedding in August.

As for Duhamel, he recently married Audra Mari.

Shotgun Wedding will be released on Prime Video on Jan. 27, 2023.

