Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 is officially here and the early Black Friday deals are live. Apart from deals on beauty products, clothing, and TVs, the 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale also has hundreds of unexpected deals on toys and games that are perfect for kids. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your holiday shopping started with many of the toys from their 2022 Toys We Love List discounted right now during October Prime Day.

Black Friday is just around the corner, but whether your best friend's kid has a birthday coming up or you just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's never too early to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is offering up to 85% off the hottest toys for boys and girls at every age including Lego Star Wars-themed toys, STEM-themed kits, Magic Mixies, and even classic board games.

Ahead of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Prime Day also has a wide array of Barbie and trending L.O.L Surprise dolls on sale. We've rounded up the best pre-holiday deals on top-rated toys available during Amazon's October Prime Day. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will love these perfectly giftable toys and games on sale right now.

Best Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids

Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition) Doomlings Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition) Doomlings is a delightful card game for the End of the World that blends tongue-in-cheek humor, with adorable artwork, set against a joyfully apocalyptic backdrop, and features over 3,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. This game is perfect for dinner parties, families, and couples who want a night in. $30 $20 Buy Now

LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy Amazon LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy As a Toy of the Year 2022 Finalist, this LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy is one of the educational toys where kids can have fun and learn. Kids can pretend play clean up while following fun directions. $30 $21 Buy Now

CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll Amazon CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll From the popular series that caught the world by storm, this CoComelon Bedtime Doll is the perfect friend that will help your child fall asleep faster during bedtime. It comes with 7 sounds, phrases, and even the “Yes Yes Bedtime!” nursery rhyme. $20 $13 Buy Now

National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Amazon National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit. National Geographic has a wide selection of STEM toys on sale where your young kids can use their creativity and imagination. $30 $22 Buy Now

Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Amazon Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Fun for the entire family, this Bluetooth Karaoke System is perfect for your child who loves to sing and entertain. This Singing Machine features disco lights, a microphone and CD player that will display your lyrics on the TV when you connect it. $75 $60 Buy Now

Crayola Light Up Activity Board Amazon Crayola Light Up Activity Board Help your kids learn new shapes and colors while they draw pictures on the Crayola Light Up Activity Board. It even comes complete with washable markers and "Complete the Scene" transparent sheets. $33 $19 Buy Now

