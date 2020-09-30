It was a tense evening as many Americans tuned in to watch the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In addition to celebrities reacting on social media to the widely panned shouting match between the two candidates, many late night hosts also gave their live reactions to televised event.

Jimmy Fallon addressed his Tonight Show audience with a heavy sigh, saying, "Man what the hell was that? Was that a debate? I am so... what was it? I am so stressed right now. I have a kink [in my back]. It felt like I just slept on an air mattress."

He went on to note that little in the way of policy or plans was legitimately discussed during the commercial-free event.

"Seriously did anyone take anything away from tonight? Was that helpful to any American?" he asked. "The only person who enjoyed that was Vladimir Putin while he was stroking a cat. Sitting through that debate felt like getting a COVID test in both nostrils at once. After the debate I threw onThe Vow just to pick myself up."

Stephen Colbert shared similar sentiments, telling his Late Show audience, "I come to you tonight, ladies and gentlemen, an empty vessel. A man with a mind wiped clean."

He went on to comment how both candidates continuously interrupted one another, saying, "Forget fact checking this debate, we couldn't even do sentence finding. I never thought I'd say this but I am so looking forward to the vice presidential debate. I mean for Pete's sake, children watched that! I'm glad I already had my children because I think just watching that sterilized me."

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host added, "It was a terrible debate. I'd call it a nightmare, but at least during a nightmare you get some sleep."

And while Late Night taped before the debate aired, host Seth Meyers predicted exactly what would happen before it did.

"We tape early so I'm not sure what happened, but I know even if we didn't, I'm sure I'd still feel that way," he quipped.

Election Day is November 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to register to vote and get the latest information.

