Jimmy Fallon's kids aren't taking it easy on their dad as he films The Tonight Show from their home amid the coronavirus pandemic. During Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show, the 45-year-old host had his two daughters -- Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5 -- seated behind him as his wife, Nancy Juvonen, filmed his monologue.

Fallon instructed his girls to give a thumbs up if they liked a joke and stick out their tongues and make a noise if they didn't, and, much to his disappointment, not one thumb was raised.

"Gotta be honest, the boredom of isolation is really starting to set in. Today I started a Master Class from Ken Burns' hairstylist," Fallon quipped as his daughters heckled him from behind.

"Maybe Google Ken Burns?" the host joked of the director after his kids' negative response.

Fallon went on to joke that he thinks his family's "getting a little tired" of him amid their self-isolation.

"This morning they said, 'We know it's dangerous out there dad, but why don't you give it a shot?'" he joked, much to the disdain of the peanut gallery.

Fallon initially felt confident about his next joke, saying, "The language learning program Rosetta Stone is offering a free, three-day trial. And everyone who signs up is like, 'OK, I have three days to learn French.'"

When the girls had perhaps their most negative response yet, Fallon exclaimed, "What?! That one's OK."

His final monologue joke centered around Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who celebrated her 80th birthday on Thursday.

"There was a really sweet moment when every member of Congress sang her 'Happy Birthday.' Unfortunately it turned out they were all just washing their hands," he quipped.

Fallon's daughters were not impressed, causing the host to lament, "Oh God, the sense of humor back there. Gosh."

The host's kids have made appearances in many of their dad's late-night episodes from home, providing artwork for the show, interrupting his monologue, and even serving as the band.

The Tonight Show, along with The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, began airing new episodes this week following the new social-distancing regulations.

Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert are set to return with new episodes on Monday, March 30. The Late Late Show With James Corden will remain on hiatus, with the exception of a primetime special that will air on Monday.

