Jimmy Kimmel is looking back on a real night to remember.

The late-night talk show host recently sat down for a chat on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, and opened up to host Howard Stern about a wild, star-studded bash he attended alongside some of the biggest names in show business.

"It was a party at Paul McCartney's house," Kimmel recalled, eliciting a sound of awe from Stern. "We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, 'Why don't we all go to the party?' So we went to the party."

Kimmel previously spoke about the party during an interview with Austin Butler on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, who was also at the event, and Butler recalled that fellow guest Taylor Swift "was DJing at one point."

"When they said Taylor Swift was DJing, she just had her iPhone and kind of tapped into the house system," Kimmel clarified to Stern, with a laugh. "But it wasn't like she was hired to work there."

According to Kimmel, Swift was at the event alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce, and he got a chance to chat with them during the superstar soirée -- which included somewhere around "100 people."

Kimmel was joined by his wife, Molly McNearney -- who also serves as an executive producer on his show -- and the comic recalled, "People were dancing in the kitchen, including Molly."

"I was in the corner with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who I was so relieved to see, because it was one of those parties where I didn't know how to hold my body. I didn't know where to look. I didn't know what to do," recalled McNearney -- who has long been pals with the Friends alums. "It was just like one more famous person after another."

While Kimmel admitted he was too nervous to chat with Mick Jagger, he did strike up a conversation with Bruce Springsteen.

"I talked to Bruce. He's funny. You know, we, we had a good chat," Kimmel recalled. "We talked about Elvis and we talked about, I dunno, just being in LA and we even had that moment like, 'Can you believe this party?' I mean, even Bruce Springsteen was like, 'This is some party!'"

While speaking with Butler last week, Kimmel recalled, "Last time I saw you was at maybe the craziest party I've ever been to in my whole life."

"That was insane," Butler agreed.

"It was like a party where Tom Hanks is going, 'Oh my God, can you believe who's here?!'" Kimmel joked.

He went on to name a number of the attendees, including the living members of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, and many others.

However, Butler said he was most star-struck by Meryl Streep.

"She's just the greatest," he gushed. "I felt like, you know in high school when you have a crush on somebody and they're across the room and you don't really know how to say hello to them? That's how it was. I saw her there and I couldn't believe I was in the same room."

The actor was too "nervous" to introduce himself, so he excused himself to McCartney's kitchen and "ate some of his vegan pizza" from the buffet. An unnamed friend, noticing that Butler was alone at the time, offered to make an introduction.

"I couldn't believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney's vegan pizza in my mouth," he joked.

