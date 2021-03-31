Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Jimmy Fallon's Pizza Making, Starts Late-Night Wars

Late-night wars are on! Earlier this week, Jimmy Fallon decided to make his own pizza after being inspired by Stanley Tucci's new travel food show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. But Jimmy Kimmel wasn't about to let his fellow late-night host declare he'd made the "best pizza ever." In an effort to raise money for No Kid Hungry with some friendly competition, Kimmel decided to give his own tutorial on making a pizza.

"I cannot in good conscience stand by silently," Kimmel captioned the video. "While @JimmyFallon makes 'pizza' - to vote for Fallon’s sad misshapen blob, make a donation of $5 to @NoKidHungry by texting FALLON to 877877 - to vote for my beautiful pie, make a donation of $5 to @NoKidHungry by texting KIMMEL to 877877. #LATENIGHTWARSAREBACK."

"I know Stanley Tucci as well, and he's a friend of mine, and you my friend are no Stanley Tucci," the 53-year-old host of Jimmy Kimmel Live declared in a retaliatory video on his own page.

He went on to point out several errors the Tonight Show host made in his pizza construction, including, "Real pizza does not get rolled with a pin because it takes all the air out of the pizza! Real pizza you stretch."

Kimmel came out swinging, adding, "I don't want to hear anything about extra cheese. If you order extra cheese, you're an animal, go eat at Domino's."

Though Fallon used a small portable pizza oven, Kimmel used an outdoor wood pizza oven.

"By the way, that little waffle maker you made your pizza with, that was adorable," Kimmel quipped. "But this is a pizza oven. This is where you make pizza."

After cooking his pie the appropriate amount of time, Kimmel took a bite, declaring, "So much better than yours. So much better. Not that I tasted yours. I just know."

When Kimmel's wife and camerawoman, Molly McNearney, tried saying hello to Fallon's wife, Nancy Juvonen, Kimmel cut in, saying, "Don't talk to the enemy, these are late-night wars now."

