Jimmy Kimmel Reveals He's Tested Positive For COVID-19 Once Again

Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19, once again. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host revealed Tuesday that he still has the virus after sharing that he contracted COVID earlier this month.

"I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine," Kimmel wrote on Twitter Tuesday night, before revealing that John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will be stepping in for the late-night host Wednesday.

"The great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow," he added.

I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine - the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 17, 2022

Kimmel's positive test result comes just days after he first tested positive for the virus and only days after he returned to his hosting duties on May 9.

"Our daughter brought us Covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on,” the 54-year-old tweeted on May 2. "Apologies to @tomcruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who will be filling in for me starting tomorrow night."

Kimmel shared that he would be staying home with his wife, Molly McNearney and their two children, Jane, 7, and 5-year-old Billy.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia, who filled in for Kimmel, took to the comments to offer well-wishes.

"I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they're guest-hosting a late night talk show," the comedian wrote at the time. "Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends. ❤️."

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022

Slated guests for the remainder of the week include Cheryl Hines, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessie Buckley, Ryan Seacrest and Joe Keery. Musical guests include Gang of Youths, Franz Ferdinand and Train.

Other late-night hosts to have battled COVID-19 in recent months include Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden. Colbert returned as host of the Late Show on Monday after also suffering a recurrence of the virus that kept him sidelined from the show for two weeks.

