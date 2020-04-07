Billy Kimmel is definitely over this whole quarantine thing! The 2-year-old cutie played a game of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" with his father, Jimmy Kimmel, and his older sister, Jane Kimmel, 5, on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel is hosting a reboot of the beloved game show on ABC and decided to test out his Regis Philbin skills on his two youngest children.

"It's fun for the whole family, including my family, specifically my daughter, Jane, and my son, Billy," Jimmy insists at the start of the cute game.

He then introduces his kids, saying, "Jane Kimmel who loves to draw and who loves to watch Frozen 2," and "He loves Spider-Man and T-Rexes, Billy Kimmel, everyone!"

Though the two kiddos started out as good sports, Billy quickly got impatient with the game, demanding a Spider-Man question and rubbing his face in frustration.

Finally it came time for the "million penny question," prompting the toddler to pout, "I don't want to!"

Jane stayed in good spirits, finishing out the game, and the talk show host dad joked, "I'd like to thank my contestants, Billy Kimmel, Jane, one was a lot more willing to play than the other."

Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and more late night hosts have been sharing at-home editions of their shows. Watch the clip below for more:

