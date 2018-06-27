Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Share Stunning Maternity Photos

Jinger Duggar is glowing!

The 24-year-old Counting On star is currently pregnant with her first child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and has been sharing her pregnancy with her fans. On Wednesday, Jinger posted a stunning black-and-white photo on her Instagram from her recent maternity photo shoot, telling her fans how excited she was to get the pictures back. The expecting parents also shared additional images on their joint website.

"A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy and I traveled to Los Angeles for meetings at The Master’s Seminary," Jinger wrote. "While there we had the privilege of spending time with our dear friend Madisen Mahoney. Since I was in my 34th week of pregnancy and Madisen is a wonderfully skilled photographer, we thought it made sense to head to downtown LA and take a few pictures! Here are the results."

Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot on Nov. 7, 2016. The couple announced they were expecting a bundle of joy in January of this year, and a couple months later revealed that they would be having a baby girl.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL!” they wrote in a blog post in April. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

The little girl holds extra meaning for Vuolo’s side of the family. “For my mom and dad, this is very special as this is their first grandchild,” Jeremy explained.

Since the announcement, Jinger has been documenting her burgeoning baby bump on Instagram.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Jinger Duggar Shares Adorable 20-Week Baby Bump Update

Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant With First Child

Related Gallery