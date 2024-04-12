J.K. Rowling is not looking to reconcile with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson any time soon. The controversial Harry Potter author made that crystal clear in a series of social media messages in which she criticized the Harry Potter film stars due to their support for trans rights.

Rowling on Wednesday shared what she claimed to be "the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that's ever been conducted." Rowling, who time and again has doubled down on her views many have labeled transphobic, went on to say that "trying to discredit" the study "isn't merely misguided. It's actively malign."

Then one of her supporters replied to the series of tweets, saying, "Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them." Dan and Emma is in reference to Radcliffe, who starred as Rowling's most famous literary creation, Harry Potter, and Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the popular franchise.

But Rowling declared that Radcliffe and Watson are far from safe, and took things a step further.

"Not safe, I'm afraid," Rowling replied to the tweet. "Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."

For years now, Rowling has defended her stance against transgender women, and those controversial comments have led to Radcliffe and Watson to speak out against her views. For instance, in June 2020, Rowling drew a firestorm of criticism after she mocked a headline with the term "people who menstruate" on Twitter.

The likes of Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and others called out Rowling, as did Radcliffe, who penned a lengthy essay addressing the remarks, which was posted to the website for The Trevor Project.

"While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment," Radcliffe wrote. "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Radcliffe went on to say that, given the rate of discrimination faced by transgender and nonbinary youth, it's "clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

Watson also spoke out following Rowling's remarks.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are," Watson shared on Twitter in 2020, without naming Rowling. "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

In January 2022, HBO Max had a Harry Potter reunion special and Rowling skipped it, with many thinking she wasn't invited due to her views on trans rights. Rowling then revealed to Graham Norton on his Virgin Radio show that she wasn't excluded.

"I wasn't actually [excluded]," Rowling told Norton, who assumed she had not been asked to join the special. "I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn't want to do it."

Rowling also gave her reasons for not participating in the special.

"I thought it was about the films more than the books, you know? Quite rightly, that was what the anniversary was about," she said, referencing the special which marked the 20th anniversary of the first Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. "No one said, 'Don't come.' I was asked to do it, and I decided not to."

