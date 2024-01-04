Jo Koy is in the final stages of prepping to host the 81st Golden Globe Awards and is opening up about why the role is so important to him.

Sitting down with ET's Nischelle Turner, the comedian-turned-actor, 52, said that being in a position to host the ceremony is something that he always dreamt of and feels like a full-circle moment.

"It does mean a lot," he tells ET. "You know, we say this all the time and I think we beat it over the head a lot, but it's like -- it's representation, man, it really does. It's like, when I was a kid, all we could watch were award shows. And as a kid, you look for something to inspire you indirectly, you know?"

The Washington state native said that to see someone like him on the stage would have been life-changing as a young Filipino kid. He hopes that he can now be the inspiration for others in a similar position.

"I don't need you to tell me who you are but as long as I can see you up there, then I know that it's possible," Koy says. "I didn't have that, and now here we are you know 30 -- what, 35 years later."

While it's certainly one of the most exciting gigs that the stand-up -- who has four specials on Netflix -- has taken on, it almost didn't happen. Koy says when he got the call, he was "dead asleep" and that they sent "my nephew to my house banging on my door."

"And then my publicist is like, you ready? You're going to host the Golden Globes," he says. "And I was like, 'Oh nah, that's not happening,' like, I couldn't believe it."

The call and the offer were very real and the Easter Sunday star is now closing in on the award ceremony which he says is going to be an "extra special" stage to step on.

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year," Koy said after being announced as the host in December. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are kicking off the 2024 awards season on Jan. 7. Notable nominees include films Barbie and Oppenheimer and actors Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Ali Wong, Timothée Chalamet, Joaquin Phoenix and Charles Melton. With this level of talent in competition, the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony will surely be one to watch.

This year, the Golden Globes will air on CBS and stream live via Paramount+ with Showtime. Those with other Paramount+ plans can watch the Golden Globes the following day, on January 8.

