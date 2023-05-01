Jock Zonfrillo, Chef and 'MasterChef Australia' Judge, Dead at 46

Jock Zonfrillo, a renowned chef and judge on MasterChef Australia, has died. He was 46.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," his family said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporteron April 30. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Zonfrillo's cause of death has not been given.

"In 2019, Jock was named as a judge on MasterChef Australia in which he took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks," read a caption on the show's official Instagram account, noting that MasterChef Australia would not air this week. "Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

The season 15 premiere of MasterChef Australia was originally to premiere on Monday, May 1.

Born Barry Zonfrillo in Glasgow, Scotland, Zonfrillo trained as a chef in the United Kingdom before moving to Australia in the early 2000s. He went on to open the renowned Restaurant Orana in 2013 and Bistro Blackwood in 2017 in Adelaide, South Australia.

The lauded chef was named a permanent judge on MasterChef Australia in its 12th season after previously appearing as a guest judge on seasons 10 and 11.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife, Lauren Fried, and four children.

