2022 has already been a year of extreme highs and lows for Jodie Sweetin. On Thursday, the Full House star reflected on it all as she celebrated her 40th birthday.

In a sweet Instagram post, the actress shared pics of herself on the milestone birthday with a Momofuko Milk Bar cake.

"Here’s what 40 looks like," she wrote. "It was full of family, love, wonderful messages, thoughtful gifts, flowers, Mexican food, cake and lots of other goodies, and so much more."

Sweetin, who got engaged to her boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski, earlier this week, wrote, "The past two weeks have a been a reminder of just how fleeting it all is. The deep heartbreak of losing someone you love, to the joy of getting engaged, and the deep self reflection of those big round decade birthdays."

The loss Sweetin is referencing is that of her Full House co-star, Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly at the age of 65 earlier this month. Sweetin and other members of the Full House cast have spoken out numerous times about the tragic death, grieving the loss of her on-screen father.

"Life comes at you fast. The wonderful, the painful, the joyous and the uncertain," Sweetin continued her birthday post. "The most important thing I’ve learned along the way is that if I can just hold on a little longer sometimes, the joy returns. I hope you remember that too…Turning 40 has been a gift. I’m ready for what comes next."

Sweetin added that at 40 she's "Just STARTING to feel like an adult," writing, "It’s old enough to have learned from lots of mistakes, but young enough to still go for the adventure. It’s finally feeling great in my own skin. It’s self-acceptance. It’s hustle."

For more on Saget's untimely death, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Stamos Honors Bob Saget With Touching Tribute Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jodie Sweetin and Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski Are Engaged!

John Stamos Says Bob Saget 'Died Bright and Fierce' in Sweet Tribute

Bob Saget Reflects On His Love of Stand-Up in Final Podcast Episode

Related Gallery