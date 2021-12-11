Joe Biden Makes Late-Night Debut as President
Late Night Hosts Weigh In on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Inaugur…
GRAMMY Nominations 2022: Surprises, Snubs and Battles to Watch!
James Corden Celebrates 1,000 Episodes of ‘The Late Late Show’ (…
Kelly Clarkson Performs Ariana Grande '7 Rings' Cover
Miley Cyrus Teases Pete Davidson Over Kim Kardashian Romance
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Kelly Clarkson Is the 'Second Wo…
Ariana Grande Breaks Into Multiple Giggle Fits on ‘The Voice’
'Adele One Night Only': All the Stars Who Attended Concert Event
Watch Joe Jonas and Niall Horan Go Undercover and Roast Each Oth…
Ariana Grande Can't Stop Impersonating Celine Dion on 'The Voice'
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten on Pressure to Nail 'DWTS' Tribut…
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on Creating Their ‘Fun’ Dynam…
Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney on Creating Fantastical World in…
Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on New Housewives-Themed Podcas…
Don Johnson and Cheech Marin on Reimagining ‘Nash Bridges’ in 21…
Keke Palmer Shares Update on 'Sister Act 3' and Shoots Her Shot …
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
President Joe Biden carved out some time in his busy day on Friday to make his late-night debut as POTUS.
Biden appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed, among other things, the late-night host's new Christmas single, "It Was a… (Masked Christmas)," featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.
Fallon asked Biden what else can be done to once and for all put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Well, I think what I'd do is have more people listen to your song," said Biden, referring to the pandemic-themed holiday track Fallon dropped this week. "I think that'll get them moving."
The TV host was ecstatic after Biden's official Twitter account tweeted the music video ahead of his late-night TV show appearance. Fallon thanked the president for the gesture, and added that "it changed everything," because "all these radio stations want the song."
"It Was a... (Masked Christmas)" music video features Grande and Fallon wearing matching white sweaters while Megan sports a nurse uniform and syringes as nails.
"It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house/We covered our nose, and covered our mouth/But it's Christmas time. We'll be in line for a booster," the trio performs.
"This Christmas imma make it count. No more quarantine on the couch. This year hang that mistletoe. Imma kiss everybody that I know. This year's different, you can tell. Deck those halls and jingle bells," Megan raps. "Put Purell on everything. Turkey, eggnog, candy cane. Hey Ho. There's a good chance of snow. Hey Ho. Somebody wipe Rudolph's nose. Ho Hey. I promise we'll be OK."
Biden and Fallon also discussed other serious matters -- like the importance of bipartisanship, the "Build Back Better" bill and passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
It was Biden's third interview with the comedian but first since he was inaugurated as president.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Woman With Presidential Power
Biden Pardons Turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly Ahead of Thanksgiving
Lady Gaga Says Her Dress at Joe Biden's Inauguration Was 'Bulletproof'