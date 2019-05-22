Joe Giudice Will Stay in the United States During Deportation Battle

Joe Giudice will stay in the U.S. for the time being.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has granted Joe's request to stay in the country amid his battle to avoid deportation.

Joe was released from prison in March after serving three years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was immediately transferred to ICE custody, but is fighting to stop from being deported back to Italy. He filed an appeal in federal court, but that appeal was denied in April. In a statement to ET at the time, Joe's lawyer said he would continue to fight to keep Joe in the country.

"We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice's appeal. We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court Of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters," Joe's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., said.



Teresa Giudice, who also pleaded guilty to fraud in 2014, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison beginning in January 2015, but she was released in December that same year. She recently started a petition to fight her husband's deportation. The couple's daughters, meanwhile, took to social media on Wednesday to share birthday tributes to Joe, who turned 47.

"Happy birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday to keep going and never stop fighting! you inspire me everyday.. love you so much keep smiling see you soon❤️❤️," Gia, 18, wrote on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my world, my buddy, and my best friend! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face and doing everything for me! I dont know what I would do without you! I love you forever and always buddy💓🎉," Milania, 14, captioned her own post.

