Joe Jackson To Be Remembered With Public and Private Memorial Services

Arrangements are being made for two different services to remember the late Joe Jackson.

A Jackson family source told ET on Sunday that there will be two services for Jackson on Monday, July 2. According to the source, there will be one public service and one private service and both will take place in Los Angeles.

Locations and times for the services have not yet been disclosed.

Jackson died at age 89 on June 27 after a battle with cancer, leaving behind a complicated legacy as the patriarch of perhaps the most famous music family in modern history. As father to Michael and Janet Jackson, he helped influence two of the biggest pop stars in music history, not to mention the nine other Jackson kids who saw varying success in music. And yet, he reportedly physically abused his children as he molded them into world-class musicians, even admitting he used a strap on his children, saying, "It kept them out of jail and kept them right."

Still, following his death, Jackson was remembered fondly by his children and grandchildren for his strength and musical legacy.

"You are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live," Paris Jackson wrote of her grandfather. "I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments."

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

