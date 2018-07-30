Joe Jackson's Family Plays Charity Softball Game in His Honor

The family of Joe Jackson is paying tribute to their late patriarch.

Over the weekend, a few of Joe's children and grandkids stepped out for the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation's Celebrity Softball Game in Encino, California, a Jackson family source exclusively tells ET.

The source tells us that Joe's wife, Katherine, was in attendance, along with their son, Tito, and two of his kids, TJ, 40, and Taj, 44. Prince, the 21-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson, was also there, playing alongside celebrities like former NFL pro Terrell Owens and MMA star Chuck Liddell.

Prince later shared a few pics from the charity event to his Instagram Stories:

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

According to the source, Katherine watched the game from the stands as family members Prince and TJ participated in the softball game. The source says TJ gave a brief speech at the end of the game in which he spoke sweet words about Katherine. "Grandma, you know how much you mean to us," he said. "We love you with everything we have."

The game was all in honor of Joe, who died on June 27 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He would have turned 90 on July 26.

As previously reported, ET learned just weeks ahead of Joe's death that his health had taken a turn for the worse. A Jackson family source told ET at the time that he was in a Las Vegas hospital with terminal cancer. According to the source, Joe had been battling the illness for a while and doctors told members of the family that he had limited time to live because the cancer could not be treated.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jackson, Father of Michael and Janet Jackson, Dead at 89

Janet Jackson Holds Back Tears Honoring Late Father Joe Jackson at Essence Festival

Joe Jackson Buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery During Private Memorial

Related Gallery