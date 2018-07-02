Joe Jackson Buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery During Private Memorial

Joe Jackson was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetary in Glendale, California, on Monday, ET has learned.

The Jackson Family patriarch, who Jackson died at age 89 on June 27, was memorialized in a private service held at the cemetery.

The solemn event was attended by many of his family members including daughter Janet Jackson, according to multiple reports.

Forest Lawn is also the final resting place for Joe's son, pop icon Michael Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009. The "Thriller" artist is entombed in Forest Lawn's private Great Mausoleum, which is inaccessible to the general public.

While Monday's private memorial service was held for Joe's close family and friends, a public service is expected to be held in the coming days.

The late music manager, who leaves behind a complicated and controversial legacy, died last Wednesday after a long battle with terminal cancer. He spent his final week in a Las Vegas hospital, after his health took a turn for the worse.

Since his death, many in the Jackson family have shared their memories and tributes on social media. Watch the video below to see some of the emotional memorials.

