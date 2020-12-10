Baby's first Christmas is going to be a quiet family affair. A source tells ET Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are keeping things simple this holiday season with their 4-month-old daughter, Willa, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Joe and Sophie have been enjoying being new parents during quarantine," the source says. "The time has allowed them both to slow down their busy lives and really live in the moment and enjoy their daughter Willa."

During their time in quarantine, the happy family "has been pretty low-key," the source shares, adding that they've mostly spent their days "watching shows and movies and catching up with friends over video chats."

And their upcoming plans for Christmas and New Years will apparently be more of the same.

"The family plans to spend the holidays together, most likely alone due to the pandemic and their daughter being so young," the source says.

Jonas and Turner welcomed daughter Willa on July 22. A source told ET soon after that the couple's bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

