Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are on cloud nine following the birth of their first child together, daughter Willa.

A source confirmed the baby's cute moniker to ET on Wednesday, adding that the couple's bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming the newborn on July 22.

"Sophie and Joe have named their daughter Willa. The couple's bond has gotten even stronger since the addition of their daughter," the source said. "Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter."

"The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together," the source added.

Earlier this week, reps for Turner and Jonas confirmed the exciting news that the Game of Thrones star had given birth.

"Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon," another source told ET at the time. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition."

"The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends," the source continued. "With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30, have yet to confirm the news on their own, but we have our fingers crossed that we'll get at least one baby pic soon on social media, or perhaps in a future Jonas Brothers music video?

