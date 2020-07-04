Sophie Turner is staying active and enjoying the warmer weather during her pregnancy. The former Game of Thrones star rocked a cute white maternity dress, gray shorts, a face mask and slippers while on a walk with her husband, Joe Jonas, and her parents earlier this week. In one of the pics, the 24-year-old actress -- who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child together -- was photographed cradling her growing baby bump while out and about with her family and their adorable dogs.

The Jonas Brother was also casually dressed, wearing black shorts, a white graphic tee, sneakers and a black face mask.

MEGA

MEGA

Last month, a source told ET that the expectant parents are enjoying this special time in their lives.

"Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby," the source shared. "Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking."

"The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love," the source added. "Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mom."

The couple has remained quiet about their pregnancy. However, Turner said she was loving being under quarantine with her husband during her appearance on Conan in April.

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me," she said.

For more on the couple, see below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Diego Luna & More Recreate 'Princess Bride'

How Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Awaiting Baby's Birth

Sophie Turner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Cute Crop Top

Pregnant Sophie Turner Puts Baby Bump on Full Display During Outing With Husband Joe Jonas This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery