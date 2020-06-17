There's no hiding this baby bump anymore!

Sophie Turner hit the town this week with husband Joe Jonas and there was no covering up her growing belly. While walking down famous Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California, the pregnant actress was seen sporting a face mask, plaid blazer, crop top, gray leggings, and white sneakers with Velcro closures. The expectant mom was carrying a bottle of Coca-Cola and a tiny purse.

As for Jonas, he too was wearing a face mask along with a Bruce Lee T-shirt, dark jeans, sneakers and a satchel.

The Image Direct

This isn't the first time Turner's baby bump has been spotted. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star was photographed on Memorial Day in Santa Barbara, California, with Jonas, and their golden retriever. Turner dressed for the warm weather, and her baby bump was clearly visible, peeking out from her T-shirt.

And while it's clear that Turner is expecting, neither she nor Jonas have confirmed her pregnancy.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Sophie Turner Puts Baby Bump on Full Display During Outing With Husband Joe Jonas This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Sophie Turner's Baby Bump Can't Be Contained During Getaway With Joe Jonas

Pregnant Sophie Turner Puts Baby Bump on Full Display During Outing With Husband Joe Jonas: Pic!

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hold Hands While Enjoying a Stroll in L.A. -- See the Sweet Pic!

Related Gallery