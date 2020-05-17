Sophie Turner is baby bumpin'!

The Game of Thrones star put her burgeoning belly on full display as she and husband Joe Jonas took a drive in their Moke Jeep on Saturday. News broke that Turner was pregnant in February, and the actress has since sported looser-fitting styles while out and about.

On Saturday, Turner, 24, kept cool amid the warm Los Angeles weather in a curve-hugging purple dress that showed off her baby bump. She accessorized her look with pink sunglasses and a matching patterned face mask. Jonas, 30, meanwhile kept things casual in a bright blue T-shirt, shades and a Bob Marley face mask.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up, Jonas opened up about how quarantine has been for him and Turner.

"We're having a good time. We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time," he said. "Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice."

"We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important. So I'll do my thing, she does her thing, even though we're all under one roof," he added. "I think that's been helpful for us."

