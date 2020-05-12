Just another day in quarantine for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Taking a break from the indoors, the couple was photographed holding hands and taking a walk while in their Los Angeles neighborhood Tuesday. For their leisurely stroll, Jonas rocked a black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans and a face mask. The former Game of Thrones star, who reportedly is pregnant, opted for a casual, all-black ensemble that consisted of leggings, a sweatshirt under an oversized tee and slides. She also had on a camo-print face mask.

While the couple has yet to confirm their pregnancy, many fans couldn't help but notice that Turner's baby bump was noticeable in the pics. Reps for the couple have not replied to requests for comment.

Ever since their pregnancy news, the two have maintained a low profile and are currently quarantined at their new home due to the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Jonas and Turner celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. During a video chat on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month, Jonas teased how he and his wife would've celebrated their special day.

"We legally got married in Vegas. So it's our Vegas anniversary," Jonas told James Corden of their May 1 celebration. "And we used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So it would be like we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or big dinner... We were that nauseating couple. But now I think we've chilled out quite a bit."

"I think we would've gone back to Vegas [if we weren't quarantined], so if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house," he shared. "I have a DJ set up, we could do a nightclub."

