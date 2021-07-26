Joe Jonas Reveals the Surprising Pastime He and Wife Sophie Turner Have Argued About During Quarantine
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Couples Goals While Self-Isolati…
Watch Nick Jonas Playfully Troll Shawn Mendes
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Shailene Woodley Says There’s ‘No Wedding Planning’ With Aaron R…
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her 'Gay Awakenings' to Demi Lovato
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
Britney Spears Gets a Win in Court, 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic's …
What's at Stake in Britney Spears' Latest Court Battle, Cardi B …
Eva Marcille Calls Porsha Williams’ Engagement to a Married Man …
Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Expecting Baby Number Two Af…
Lil Nas X Shares Steamy Kiss With Backup Dancer During 2021 BET …
‘Sex/Life’: How Mike Vogel Prepped for Steamy Scenes in New Netf…
Inside the Black Musical Capital
‘Monsters at Work’s John Goodman Reveals If We Can Expect the Re…
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob Kardashian
‘Jolt’ Trailer: Kate Beckinsale Stars in Revenge-Fueled Action F…
Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …
Megan Fox Shares How Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her…
On Set of Maddie and Tae’s Music Video for ‘Woman You Got’ (Excl…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have figured out a shared interest for passing the time during quarantine -- Lego building! Although that same passion may have led to some friction.
Jonas recently spoke with WSJ.'s "My Monday Morning" series, and opened up about how their lockdown pastime also caused a bit of tension due to Jonas' wavering attention span.
"I got very into Lego building. My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos," the singer shared with the publication. "It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite."
"At first we argued about it, and then it was like, she loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it," he continued. "[I said], 'You do you; I’ll be here for support.'"
Jonas said he then became "moral support" for Turner as she continued to build away.
"I’ll make the cocktails for us," he explained. "We built the Batmobile; we built Harry Potter [Wizarding] World."
WSJ. magazine's "My Monday Morning" series features conversations with self-motivated professionals who reflect on how they start their day and what drives them to succeed. Jonas -- who shares a 1-year-old daughter, Willa, with Turner -- reflected on his own motivations and when he feels most creative.
"I would say usually at night," Jonas revealed. "That’s when I’m performing; that’s when I’m usually in the studio writing, recording. I’ve had a drink or two so I feel a little bit looser."
While he's now a father -- as is his brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas -- the singer says the best bit of advice he's ever gotten came courtesy of his own father.
"Our dad always tells us, 'Live like you’re at the bottom even if you’re at the top,'" Joe shared. "That helps us stay humble throughout the years."
Check out more from Jonas' conversation with WSJ. magazine here.
RELATED CONTENT:
Joe Jonas Jokingly Promises a Jonas Bros vs. Hemsworth Bros MMA Fight
See Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Attend Star-Studded Louis Vuitton Event
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of French Wedding
Joe Jonas Swoons Over 'Amazing' Sophie Turner in Instagram Comments
Related Gallery