Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are stepping out in style. The "Electric" singer and her fiancé posed alongside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the Louis Vuitton Parfum event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris Monday night. The couple were dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton for the event where the fashion brand unveiled its latest fragrance line, Les Extraits Collection, created in collaboration with architect Frank Gehry and the Maison’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.
Perry wore a silver purse to match the bedazzled dress and drop earrings to complete the look. Bloom topped his shirt and pants with a statement-making Louis Vuitton harness.
"@louisvuitton puts the LV in L💜VE," the American Idol judge captioned the photos of her and Bloom making their way to the event.
Bloom posted some of his own photos from the dinner, sharing a cute kiss with his bride-to-be.
"You me n LV ❤️," he wrote next to the sweet snaps.
The couple have been on a tour of Europe, most recently stopping in Turkey. Perry shared some sweet photos of the couple at an infinity pool while at a resort in the city of Kaplankaya.
"Infinity & beyond ♥️," she captioned the set of photos, the first showing her and the Carnival Row actor sharing a kiss, and the second shows the happy parents smiling while standing arm-in-arm.
Last month, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in Venice, Italy during the first leg of their European vacation.
Though they were seen traveling with their 10-month-old daughter and their dog, the pair did enjoy some solo time, snapping a kissing selfie and going for a romantic gondola ride complete with Aperol spritzes and even more smooches.
For more on the couple, watch the video below.
