Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Pack on PDA During Romantic Italy Getaway

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soaking up some alone time following the birth of their daughter, Daisy, last August. The couple was spotted in Venice, Italy, together, and didn't shy away from packing on a little PDA.

Though they were seen traveling with their 10-month-old daughter and their dog, the pair did enjoy some solo time, snapping a kissing selfie and going for a romantic gondola ride complete with Aperol spritzes and even more smooches.

For the outing, 36-year-old Perry wore a denim dress over a white T-shirt and a khaki-colored baseball hat. As for 44-year-old Bloom, he also wore a tan hat, a white T-shirt and gray pants.

During their getaway, the actor also posted a video of a young girl doing cartwheels in the town square on Instagram. He captioned the moment simply as "#joy."

Last month, a source told ET how the A-listers were managing their careers and being parents to baby Daisy. Bloom is already dad to 10-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"Katy and Orlando have been doing well," the source told ET at the time. "Katy loves being a mom, but also loves being a boss. She feels like a powerhouse right now and really on top of the world in terms of her career and motherhood. She's so thrilled and excited about her Vegas residency.”

As for wedding planning, the engaged couple doesn't plan to tie the knot too soon. “Orlando and Katy haven't put too much pressure on wedding planning at the moment," the source shared. "[They're] really just trying to balance out their career commitments and aspirations with parenthood, while also making sure they nurture their relationship."

