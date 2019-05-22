Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara just click.

The 42-year-old actor covers the June issue ofMen's Health, and inside the magazine, he opens up about his three-and-a-half-year marriage to Vergara, explaining how she -- as a strong, confident woman -- is his perfect match.

"I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident. It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I've done," Manganiello says. "But when we're at home, we’re opposite in all the best ways and we're compatible in all the best ways. Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it."

"My life is great because I really like my wife. I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f**king laugh all day long every day," he shares. "My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It's the best."

Manganiello and Vergara, 46, married in November 2015, a year and a half after they started dating. The Magic Mike star tells Men's Health that his idea of being a man hasn't changed in the years since he met his wife -- and might not ever.

"It's the same as it’s always been. You protect, No. 1, and take care of women, children, animals, the planet. You tell the truth. If I hurt somebody, I apologize immediately. Also, I hold the door open for my wife, and that will never f**king change," he explains.

While speaking with ET in February, Vergara -- the highest-paid actress on TV -- gushed over her husband's support of her career and independence.

"He loves that I love to work, that I love to be creative, that I'm always planning my ventures, that I'm always excited about work and about business," she revealed. "He loves that."



"I think the important thing that I have learned [about balancing work and family] is that you have to learn how to delegate. You can't do everything yourself," she continued. "You have to surround yourself with people you know can help you. To pay someone's salary, it's an investment so you can do more things, so you can trust people to help you do all the things you want."

