Three years into her marriage with Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara is just as committed to keeping up their date nights.

Between Modern Family, her movie roles and her new denim line with Walmart.com, Sofia by Sofia Vergara, the 46-year-old actress has a lot on her plate. However, making time to head out to dinner with her man is still a priority -- as is looking good while doing it.

"I love high heels," she told ET on Friday while promoting her denim collection, revealing that she relies on the footwear to instantly take any outfit from day to date night. "If I go to work at five in morning, I wear a pair of jeans with a cute top and flip-flops and go to work. And then when I get in the car again at 5 o'clock and I have to go to dinner, I just change into a high pair of heels and feel ready to go."

"To be honest with you, for me, putting on heels is not an effort. It's an effort not to wear them," she confessed with a laugh.

Vergara and Manganiello's careers have only grown since they tied the knot in November 2015. But as the actress revealed, it's her ambition and entrepreneurial spirit that her husband might love most about her.

"He loves that I love to work, that I love to be creative, that I'm always planning my ventures, that I'm always excited about work and about business," she gushed. "He loves that."

"I think the important thing that I have learned [about balancing work and family] is that you have to learn how to delegate. You can't do everything yourself," she continued. "You have to surround yourself with people you know can help you. To pay someone's salary, it's an investment so you can do more things, so you can trust people to help you do all the things you want."

