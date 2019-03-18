The cast and crew of Community are remembering Richard Erdman.

On Saturday, Alan K. Rode, a film historian, was the first to report the news of his friend's death at age 93 on Twitter. Following Rode's announcement, Erdman's Community co-stars took to social media to remember the beloved character actor, who also had roles on The Twilight Zone and in Stalag 17 throughout his decades-long career.

Joel McHale said Erdman -- who played Leonard, a perpetual student, on the sitcom -- was "such a good & funny man."

Such a good & funny man. We’ll miss you “Leonard”—-Richard Erdman Dead: 'Community,' 'Stalag 17' Actor Was 93 | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/qLsgAhz5sh — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) March 17, 2019

Ken Jeong thanked the late actor "for blessing us with your brilliance."

"Sweet, gentle and fearless. Nailed every take. Always made me laugh hard. My love, thoughts and prayers go to you and your family. Rest In Peace. ❤️🙏 #Leonard #Community," he wrote.

Thank you Richard Erdman for blessing us with your brilliance. Sweet, gentle and fearless. Nailed every take. Always... Posted by Ken Jeong on Saturday, March 16, 2019

Yvette Nicole Brown said Erdman was "JOY walking" and urged everyone to "continue to celebrate" his life.

I knew the day we’d have to say goodbye to this lovely man would come sooner than any of us were ready. But knowing that doesn’t make it any easier. 😢 #RichardErdman was JOY walking. Anyone who saw him on @CommunityTV gleeflully stealing every scene he was in knows that’s true💔 https://t.co/oMUKfunOSk — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 17, 2019

Please continue to celebrate the life of #RichardErdman with me today! Lots of clips posted via @KenJeong



All together now: #ShutUpLeonard! #Community



💔❤️💔 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 17, 2019

Charley Koontz called Erdman's death "awful" and reminisced on his storied career.

"I just looked at his IMDb 2 days ago and was reminded about what a legend he was," Koontz wrote. "Sweet, funny and game for anything. Plus great Brando stories. What more was there even left to do? RIP to legend & friend Richard Erdman. #shutupleonard"

Ugh, awful. I just looked at his IMDb 2 days ago and was reminded about what a legend he was. Sweet, funny and game for anything. Plus great Brando stories. What more was there even left to do? RIP to legend & friend Richard Erdman. #shutupleonardhttps://t.co/MwuubntCLp — Charley Koontz (@charley_koontz) March 17, 2019

Andy Bobrow, a writer on the show from 2010 to 2014, took to Twitter to share a list of many responses to Erdman's hilarious lines on the series, all of which different members of the cast said after screaming, "Shut up, Leonard!" on the show.

"No one wants to hear about the shortcuts from your house to RiteAid" and "You're not even that good at yo-yo" were just two of the funny quotes Bobrow shared.

In honor of Richard, a page of Shut Up Leonard jokes. pic.twitter.com/MzlBaCnCYQ — Andy Bobrow (@abobrow) March 17, 2019

Erdman was preceded in death by his daughter, Erica, and second wife, Sharon Randall, whom he was married to from 1953 until her death in 2016.

