Joey King Says Shaving Her Head Left Her 'More In Tune With My Beauty'

Joey King has a hot take about hair: "I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life." The actress, who turns 23 on Saturday, opens up about career, love and beauty as the new digital cover star for Allure.

King spoke about reaching for the clippers not once, but three times for her on-screen roles, going bald most recently to play Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu's The Act when she was 19. "I would absolutely do it again," she says of lopping off her locks. "I've never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn't hide behind my hair."

As for any negative feedback from the internet, she couldn't care less.

"A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things. But when I had short hair, I actually felt more confident," she says. "I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back. People like to insert themselves in other people's business when it doesn't actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I'm doing fine."

Jens Ingvarsson / Allure

In fact, King went on to earn an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and score a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination in 2019 for playing Blanchard. Now, she's gearing up for the big screen release of her blockbuster action project, Bullet Train, starring alongside Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.