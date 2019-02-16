It's a wrap!

The cast and crew of Star Wars Episode IX gathered to celebrate the end of filming with an epic wrap party on Saturday, as captured on social media by franchise stars like John Boyega and Joonas Suotamo.

Boyega posted a pic of his "Wrap party vibes!!!" to Instagram, and shared plenty of clips on his Stories from the bash -- which included the actor dancing to music by Vanessa Carlton, Eve, Aretha Franklin, The Contours and more.

And his Star Wars co-stars were having a great time as well. In his appearance on Boyega's Stories, Suotamo -- who plays the franchise's beloved Wookie, Chewbacca -- joked about taking a night off from dad life, telling his pal, "I sent the baby home so me and John could have some fun times, OK?"

On Suotamo's page, Boyega got even more emotional, waxing poetic about how much he was going to miss his furry friend, now that filming has wrapped on the final installment of the Skywalker saga.

"Joonas, this is a personal, and rather public message about how much I'm gonna miss you, man," Boyega told Suotamo in the heartfelt clip. "I'm gonna miss you so much, I'm gonna cry for 30 days and 30 nights. And there's gonna be no food, it's just gonna be bread and water. I'm gonna cry my tears so hard, my brain is probably gonna come out my ears, man."

"How much is John gonna miss me? A lot. I think. 😢😢😢," Suotamo captioned the video.

The nostalgic celebration carried over from Friday, when the crew of Episode IX wrapped their final shots and said goodbye to their journey in a galaxy far, far away.

"It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX," director JJ Abrams captioned an Instagram photo of Boyega embracing co-stars Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac to mark the milestone. "There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all."

Suotamo shared his own tribute to the last day on Instagram, which included a look at his wrap gift from the Star Wars big bosses: a vintage 1977 Chewie doll.

"Yesterday was a wrap for me," he captioned the enviable pic, which included a hand-written thank you note. "A huge furry thank you to all of the CAST and CREW of Star Wars Epidsode IX. What a bittersweet thing it is to end this trilogy, this life changing chapter of my life. And finally thank you @jjabramsofficial for giving me this opportunity. Rawrrgh!"

See more Star Wars news in the video below.

