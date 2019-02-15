The Star Wars family is wishing the galaxy a far, far farewell.

Castmembers Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and executive producer J.J. Abrams took to social media on Friday to say goodbye as Episode IX, the final entry of the Skywalker saga, wrapped filming.

"It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all," Abrams penned on Twitter, alongside a photo of Rey (Ridley), Finn (Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) sharing an emotional hug. Ridley and Boyega shared the same picture with their own reflections on being a part of the iconic franchise.

"That’s a wrap on Star Wars episode 9 and the end to a chapter of my life that I couldn’t be more thankful for. What a process!" Boyega shared on Instagram. "It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people. I personally want to thank @jjabramsofficial for giving me a chance to make my dreams come true."

"That’s a wrap on the finale of the Skywalker saga. #EpisodeIX@jjabramsofficial @starwars@starwarsmovies @johnboyega and Oscar Isaac. ❤️," Ridley posted.

Boyega also shared some behind-the-scenes pics from the wrap on his Instagram Story, including a parting gift from Ridley.

@johnboyega Instagram Story

@johnboyega Instagram Story

We'll have to wait until Dec. 20 to say our own goodbyes, when Episode IX hits theaters!

